Parson wants state worker pay increases to continue, supports scrapping merit system

Governor Parson says he has no problem scrapping the merit system for state workers. Parson says he also wants to do what he can to keep increasing state employee pay.

The next state budget beginning in July includes annual pay increases of 700-dollars beginning in January for workers earning less than 70,000-dollars. State prison guards would get an extra 350-dollars-per-year raise on top of the 700-dollars. Parson is scheduled to sign the budget on Friday.