State Auditor releases report on local financial reporting

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released a report on local government and other political institutions’ compliance with financial reporting laws.

The groups are required to file annual financial reports with the State Auditor’s Office within six months of the end of their fiscal year.

The report also includes information on 34 cities, one village and thirteen taxing districts that submitted late financial reports or other related documents during the month of May.

Her report compiled information the local cities of Fredericktown, Bloomfield, Greenville, Holcomb, Clarkton and Arbyrd, who all filed appropriately.

The complete report of local governments is here and the full report of other political subdivisions is here.