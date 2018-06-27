Governor Parson signs bills in local communities

Governor Mike Parson visited local communities yesterday. He talked about actions he’d like to see to help develop workforce and infrastructure.

In a couple of communities, he stopped to sign bills. In Sikeston, he signed Bill 2010, which allows money for the Department of Mental Health, Board of Public Buildings, and the Department of Health and Senior Services for expenses, grants and refunds.

There he toured Mission Missouri, the city’s drug addiction recovery center.

District 148 representative Holly Rehder voiced support for Governor Parson, saying he understood the drug crisis.

He signed Bill 1288 in Farmington, which extends the Champion for Children Tax Credit, and provides tax credits for maternity homes donations.