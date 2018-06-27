Heavy storms bring isolated flooding and damage across Missouri
Heavy storms caused isolated flooding across Missouri yesterday. Other than the Dexter roof that caved in, a man in Jefferson City suffered injuries after possibly being struck by lightning. Scott Watson, Senior Service Hydrologist with the National Weather Service, says it’s important to prepare for flooding during heavy storms.
An EF-0 tornado hit Lake Lotawana east of Kansas City yesterday, causing downed trees, power lines and power outages in the area.