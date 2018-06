Several fallen trees were reported in Cape Girardeau County last night as a results of the storms passing through.

Ameren was called into the city to take care of power lines.

A powerline was on fire on Fairlane at North Cape Rock Drive. The Fire Department responded.

They had to respond to a downed tree and power line on Limbaugh at Franks Lane.

Other lines had come down in a yard on the 500 Block of North Fountain Street.