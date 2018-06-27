The City of Cape Girardeau and carGO in court over lack of liquor license

The City of Cape Girardeau is taking carGO delivery service to court.

It’s a controversy that’s brewing over whether or not the service needs to be licensed to deliver liquor.

The Southeast Missourian reports carGO’s cofounder James Stapleton has defended the company, saying that delivery organizations like UPS or the U.S. Postal Service need a liquor license to carry the alcohol.

City manager Scott Meyer said that carGO is different because it has a mobile app and advertises liquor delivery.

The two were in municipal court yesterday, where Stapleton filed to have the case dismissed.

He said the business has only made over 200 deliveries since it began the liquor service in April, while it carries 300 food deliveries everyday.