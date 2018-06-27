Three vehicle chases take place in Poplar Bluff
Several vehicle chases took place in an hour’s time Saturday in Poplar Bluff.
Three people were arrested in three pursuits.
The first encounter happened when police followed a vehicle that eventually ended up in a ditch, hitting an embankment. The driver, Dewayne Presberry and a passenger fled on foot. Presberry later had to be taken to a hospital for injuries from the crash.
In another incident, they pursued Keon Allen for his connection to a shooting. The event started on Kinzer Street. He also fled on foot.
The third chase started on the 1200 block of Tremont. Demarcus Leech was arrested.