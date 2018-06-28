Cape Girardeau man to spend 85 years in prison for Easter morning shooting

We know now that a Cape Girardeau man will be locked away in Illinois’ Department of Corrections for 85 years.

23-year-old Travis Tyler had been convicted of murder in a 2016 Easter morning shooting.

He received 60 years for murder, 15 years for aggravated battery, and another 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He was convicted back in March of killing musician Tim Beatty of Carbondale.

Another man, 21-year-old John Ingram of St. Louis, had already been sentenced to 6 and a half years in the Department of Corrections for his role in the crime.