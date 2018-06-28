Phone scammers prey on Scott County residents with lawsuit concerns
Complaints about a phone scam are going around in Scott County.
People have been telling the sheriff’s office that the callers are claiming to be providing services in a pending lawsuit, but they offer to get the suit dropped for a payment.
The callers offer paper service.
You can figure out if a caller’s claims are legitimate by calling the Civil Process Division.
The sheriff’s office does paper service. However, there’s no charge to have a paper service dropped.