U.S. Supreme Court decision to impact Missouri as state right to work vote approaches

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a major blow to organized labor that’ll have an impact on public employees in Missouri. Jason Taylor fills us in.

The high bench ruled Wednesday that government workers who choose not to join a union cannot be charged for the cost of collective bargaining. The decision affects state and local public employees in Missouri. Jeremy Cady with the pro-business group Americans for Prosperity Missouri praised the decision, saying it “confirms that Missouri’s choice to become a right-to-work state was the correct one”. Missouri’s right to work legislation must pass a public vote in August to become law. If that happens, private sector unions in the state will also not be able impose collective bargaining costs on non-union members. Dan Mehan, President of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, called the Supreme Court’s decision “a positive step toward ensuring workers have a choice when it comes to supporting a labor union”. The state’s largest public-sector unions slammed the ruling. Danny Homan, President of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees said it has absolutely nothing to do with free speech and everything to do with attempting to destroy unions. Mike Louis, President of the Missouri AFL-CIO characterized it as an effort by billionaires and corporations to rig the economy against working people