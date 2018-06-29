County audit report shows Cape Girardeau County doing better in revenue

The Southeast Missourian says a county audit shows that finances in Cape Girardeau County have improved in a year’s time.

The county commission saw the audit report yesterday at their meeting.

The total revenue was $1.8 million more than total expenses. That’s about 14%.

It’s a step up from 2016, which had a total revenue of $1.4 million less than the total expenses.

Several factors were noted that might have made the change. A 2015 one percent local use tax’s returns were up. The county also earned money from the fees it gets for boarding federal prisoners. The total tax receipts for the county’s general revenue fund were also up.