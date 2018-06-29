Friday, June 29th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After scaling a barbed wire fence, a 19-year-old Georgia man ran across the tarmac at Atlanta’s busy airport and pulled himself up onto the wing of a Delta jet and began pounding on the aircraft’s windows as shocked passengers watched from inside.

Jhyrin Jones was arrested yesterday afternoon minutes after running up to the airplane, which had just landed. Jones, who had stripped to his underwear, gestured to passengers while ranting incoherently.

The agitated Jones mounted one of the jet’s wings and began pacing and banging on cabin windows. Jones was subdued by airport police and charged with trespassing, damage to property, and obstruction of law enforcement. He was also hit with a public indecency count for exposing himself to the plane’s stunned passengers and crew.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A man wearing only boxer briefs and tennis shoes snarled rush-hour traffic in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday after he climbed a busy freeway sign, hung protest posters, danced repeatedly, and apparently mocked his would-be rescuers.

Reporters and passers-by shot videos of the man’s antics as he climbed around and on the freeway sign, eluding firefighters wearing harnesses and police officers trying to get him down.

The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as firefighters placed inflatables underneath the man and extended ladders to him. The traffic snarl spread onto connecting freeways and surface streets.

The standoff ended when the man eventually did a backflip off the freeway sign down to an inflatable below. He was unhurt and quickly arrested.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police in Bow and Concord, two separate towns located in New Hampshire, said they arrested the same man hours apart on charges of driving under the influence. 33-year-old Benjamin Benoit was arrested last Thursday afternoon after police received a report of a person at a Bow gas station falling asleep in the driver’s seat of a car.

Benoit was arrested again early Friday morning in Concord after another report was made about a person passed out in a vehicle at a gas station. Concord police said the car Benoit was in was stolen from the owner’s place of employment in Pembroke.

Benoit is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of stolen property. He is scheduled to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on the Bow charges on July 5 and on the Concord charges on July 12.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Tennessee man was arrested Monday after allegedly sprinkling cocaine over an officer’s head. Nashville police officers saw 20-year-old Antonio Freeman roll what appeared to be marijuana in a blunt. When an officer approached Freeman, police said he tried to hide the blunt he was rolling.

Freeman put the rolling papers and marijuana in his pocket and, in front of three officers, took out a bag of cocaine and began to sprinkle the powder on Officer Ryan Caulfield’s head.

Freeman was arrested and police seized 2.5 grams of cocaine that he allegedly tried to destroy. Police said they also discovered a scale and a pill bottle with marijuana residue behind the man’s scrotum. He was arrested on felony drug and tampering charges.