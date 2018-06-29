Hawley challenges McCaskill to debate on Supreme Court nominee while in Springfield
Missouri Attorney General and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley campaigned in Springfield yesterday where he focused on the newly vacant seat in the Supreme Court. He says the nomination of a new justice will be the defining issue in this year’s Senate race in Missouri.
Hawley challenged incumbent Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill to a debate over the Supreme Court nomination. Polls have consistently shown a tight race between McCaskill and Hawley