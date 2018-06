It’s believed that an assortment of drugs, worth over $40,000, were found in Carbondale.

They were at a home on the 600 block of North Michaels Street.

Acid, ecstasy, and cannabis were all found in the possession of 41-year-old Rodney Harrington.

He was arrested on two drug charges.

Authorities continue to investigate the crime.

He’s believe to have been delivering the drugs.