Storms rattle the heartland, causing powerlines and trees to fall

The storms that passed through the area yesterday and last night created a lot of work for clean up crews.

Trees were down in several places, in Benton on Highway 61 and multiple trees were down in Uniontown on Highway 61.

Another tree was down in Scott County on County road 333, while trees took out power lines in Cape Girardeau.

Those lines came down Linden street near South Benton, and Pacific at Bellevue.

A limb that fell in Perkins on First Street took out a power line and sparked a fire. The Perkin’s and Oran’s authorities responded to the scene.

In Cape Girardeau this morning, a large tree came down on William Street, near to Indian Park.