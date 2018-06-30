Trading Post – June 30

Wooden shelving bases – free

2×4 ft. peg board sheets – free – ph #: 573-450-5312

————-

Yard Sale – 1248 N. Cape Rock Drive – Cape

Buying:  fireplace insert – ph #: 334-3604

————-

Yard Sale – 517 E. Cape Rock Drive – Cape

Phone for hearing-impared – $12 – ph #: 450-1862

————-

‘06 Chevy Cargo van – $2,000 – ph #: 573-380-1189

————-

Tree trimming

Buying: Washing machine – ph #: 573-979-0272

————-

Firewood

Used brick – 15 cents each

Kitchen cabinets – $150

Lumber – various sizes and types – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Various drum equipment

Road case – $120

Peavey bass practice amp – $90

Buying: CB/shortwave radios – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

‘62 Farmall tractor

Buying: Soil – ph #: 579-4945

————-

Tractor tires

Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————-

‘95 Chevy Silverado – $2,700

Ford Ranger

Mandoline – w/case – ph #: 573-238-5755

————-

PS3 game units – free – ph #: 573-887-3013

————-

Metal lawn chairs

Desk

Firewood – ph #: 573-513-5505

————-

Blood Drive – Mercy Hill Church

————-

9mm pistol – $340 – ph #: 987-7755

————-

Antique cash register – $125

2 acoustic guitars – $125 both

Stained glass – ph #: 667-5540

