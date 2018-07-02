Arnold man dies after jumping into Old Appleton quarry

A 31-year-old Arnold man is dead after he jumped into an Old Appleton quarry yesterday afternoon.

Cape Girardeau Fire Rescue, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jackson Fire and Rescue, Cape Girardeau County and the Red Cross assisted in the incident.

Benjamin Dierker went under around 2 o’clock and didn’t resurface. He’d jumped off of a rock formation.

Water rescue teams had to be dispatched to rescue the body.

His name had been withheld for some time as crews notified the family.