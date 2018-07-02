Firework display explodes in Vanduser

A number of spectators came out over the weekend to see a fireworks display in Vanduser. It was put on yesterday, but rather than being entertaining, things took a turn for the worst.

One of their fireworks didn’t take off, but remained in the tube where it was and exploded.

Scott County Rural Fire crews responded to the scene.

15 shots went off after the explosion, and a few people had minor injuries following the incident.

There were hundreds of people attending, but after that, they canceled the remainder of the fireworks.

The event was organized by the Vanduser Betterment Committee. They’ve taken to their Facebook page to apologize to the community.