Monday, July 2nd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police in Madison, Wisconsin say a man’s professed plan to take “upskirt” videos of women was foiled when his shoe camera exploded.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said in his daily blog that the 32-year-old man wanted to turn himself in to police on Tuesday. But the man wasn’t arrested because he hadn’t taken any videos before the camera’s battery fizzled.

Koval wrote that the man’s foot was injured when the battery exploded. Police the man was “counseled on his actions” and released because no video had been taken. A police spokesman says authorities don’t know why the man wanted to turn himself in. Police say the investigation continues.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida man recently released from jail was taken back after he was unable to pay his $70 taxi ride home. Charles Folk hailed a cab around 1:00 a.m. Thursday to take him on a thirty-mile trip from the Brevard County Jail Complex to a house in Melbourne.

When the 40-year old Folk arrived at the destination, he told the driver he could not pay the fare. Neither his sister nor her roommate were able to help.

The driver called police and Folk was arrested and charged with petty theft. He was being held on $2,000 bail. Folk was previously in jail for criminal mischief after ransacking his own home and damaging his roommate’s possessions.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police and firefighters in Georgia have banned a man from calling 9-1-1 unless he’s truly having an emergency. Usually, that kind of warning isn’t necessary but 62-year-old William Baccus has called more than 100 times in the past three years. Police have even issued a warrant for his arrest.

Cobb County Fire Chief Randy Crider said, “he calls us for things like getting him a glass of milk, and retrieving his remote from across the room, getting his cell phone from the other room.” Crider told WSB-TV, police, fire, and paramedics have responded to his home for far too many bogus calls.

“It does put other people in unnecessary danger, that could potentially need our services in a true emergency,” he said. The chief said crews have responded to every one of Baccus’ calls.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Officers in Cape Coral, Florida witnessed a completely nude man dance around a fire, stand in the flames, and chant “gibberish.” According to a police report, 27-year-old John Hennessey had also thrown a rock through the window of a home.

After the chanting and dancing, officers said Hennessey grabbed a wooden stick and swung it at them. That’s when they pulled out a stun gun and took him into custody. Even though he was in handcuffs, Hennessey continued chanting in an “unknown language.”

Police believe John Hennessey may have consumed psychedelic mushrooms. Heather Hennessey, the man’s sister, told local media he suffered burns while standing in the fire.

He was treated at an area hospital before being transferred to the Lee County Jail where he faces charges for aggravated assault, criminal mischief and four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement.