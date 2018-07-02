Settlement ordered in wrongful death lawsuit against Mississippi County jailers

The Southeast Missourian reports a wrongful-death lawsuit settlement has been approved by a federal judge in the case against Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson.

In 2015, 21-year-old inmate Somer Nunnally died 14 hours after she was taken into custody in the County Detention Center.

Judge John Ross has ordered the City of Charleston to pay $75,000, while the County will pay $195,000.

The lawsuit claimed that Nunnally didn’t get proper medical care following an overdose. The jailers allegedly let her die.

The father of Nunnally’s children, Devin Arnold, filed the lawsuit on their behalf.

The jailers denied that they were to blame for her death in the settlement.