Southeast Missouri State University names Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance

Southeast Missouri State University has named it’s Conservatory of Theatre and Dance after Jeanine Larson Dobbins, wife for former university president Kenneth Dobbins.

Kenneth Dobbins served from 1999 to 2015.

He and Jeanine donated to the university, and the naming gives tribute to that.

The Dobbins family has a history of supporting the River Campus and attending its shows.

The River Campus became the state’s only campus dedicated solely to the arts during the Dobbins’s time at SEMO.