American Veterans Outdoor Adventures to hold concert in Walker’s Bluff benefiting disabled vets

An organization known as American Veterans Outdoor Adventures in Fairfield will be holding a benefit for their organization in Walker’s Bluff. The organization helps keep disabled vets active by taking them hunting and fishing.

They’re having singer Coffey Anderson, who’ll be performing on July 14th.

Co-founder Bill Coomer explains the outdoor adventures the organization works to provide.

Co-founder Daniel Price says AVOA’s board is run by 6 people, most of whom are disabled vets.

To get your tickets to go the concert for American Veterans Outdoor Adventures, go to amvetsoutdoor.com. You can also call 618-956-9900.