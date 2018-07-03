Sikeston man accused of shooting and injuring ex’s new boyfriend

A Sikeston man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his ex’s new boyfriend.

19-year-old Malik R. Clark was arrested for shooting a Charleston man Sunday night, leading to that man’s hospitalization.

He was said to have followed the victim to the Hibbet Sports parking lot on Main Street, Clark and shot him after they spoke and he tried to walk away.

The victim was taken to the Missouri Delta Medical Center where he’s expected to recover.

Clark’s bond has been set at $75,000.