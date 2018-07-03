Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

The owner of a Michigan Chinese restaurant had a piece of his ear bitten off by a female customer. 24-year-old Jade Anderson was upset with her order Thursday night at the China 1 restaurant in Mount Clemons.

She pushed the owner’s son, threw her food on the floor, assaulted the owner’s wife, and then attacked the owner when he tried to intervene. Anderson bit the owner on the ear, detaching part of it, as she was being pushed out the door. The owner went to the hospital.

Anderson was jailed on an assault with intent to maim charge. Her bail was set at $20,000. Deputies said Anderson left a small child home alone when she went to the restaurant.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Authorities said a Florida woman who was summoned for jury duty was busted after allegedly bringing drugs with her while she fulfilled her civic duty. 33-year-old Kristine Victoria Mittler went to the West Pasco Judicial Center to report for jury duty Monday but was arrested after drugs were found on her person.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Mittler set off an alarm while going through the security screening at the courthouse entrance. Officers searched her and found packets of white powder in her cargo pants. The substance was later confirmed to be cocaine.

Deputies said they also found a straw with traces of methamphetamine. The prospective juror admitted to officers that she “forgot they were in her pants pocket.” Mittler left the courthouse in handcuffs and was booked at Land O’Lakes Jail. She faces charges for possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A 34-year-old Florida man is facing a retail theft charge after he told deputies he switched price tags on several items in Walmart. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Timothy Joseph Willoughby on Thursday.

Deputies said his price swap allowed him to pay just $18.22 for $61.21 worth of clothes and a can of sealant. Ironically enough, the suspect had plenty of money in his pocket to pay full price for the items. Deputies found $208 in cash along with baggies and a syringe.

Local media reports Willoughby told deputies the drugs, heroin and meth, were for his personal use. He also faces three felony drug charges. In all, Willoughby’s bonds total $27,000.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A professor at the University of Central Florida was arrested for stalking a doctoral student after allegedly sending her more than 800 messages a day, including one that read: “You should be happy that somebody likes you this much to stalk you.”

39-year-old Ali Borji was collared late Thursday at his office in the university’s Department of Computer Science. The assistant professor was later charged with two misdemeanor counts of stalking

After meeting the alleged victim last summer as she worked toward her Ph.D., Borji sent her a message via Facebook offering to help her with her studies. The woman and Borji then went on a few dates before she told him that their relationship wouldn’t be getting physical.

But Borji refused to accept that, stalking the woman during the fall 2017 and spring 2018 semesters, sometimes sending hundreds of text messages per day, including some characterized by the victim as “extremely disturbing.”