Fires reported on Independence Day

Reports of several fires came in during the Independence Day festivities.

A first alarm structure fire happened on the 1300 block of Normandy Street in Jackson near to 10 o’clock.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety’s Fire Division took care of a grass fire yesterday.

It happened on I-57, and was thought to have been caused when a semi lost a couple wheels, with one landing in a yard.

Another fire was reported in Cape County on the 200 Block of Hinterland Drive where someone’s garage was on fire. Fruitland, Gordonville, and East County all were called to the scene.