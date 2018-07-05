Traveling war memorial wall visits southeast MO this week

About 200 Veterans, Patriot Guard Riders and State Patrol officers have escorted a large World War Two Memorial wall from eastern Missouri’s Festus down to Piedmont. Tracey Bennett, one of the organizers, said in Farmington the groups have led the way.

The wall, which has been traveling the country for the past year, is a scaled down version of the one in Washington, D.C. and includes more than 4,000 stars representing American soldiers killed, among other things. The memorial is stationed in Piedmont for a few days with a closing ceremony there at 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon.