Hot conditions lead to local road buckling

The oppressive heat isn’t just taking its toll on you and your outdoor plans.

Some local roadways are buckling in Cape Girardeau.

The buckling actually started Wednesday night, at Silver Springs Road on Bloomfield Road.

Road workers were making repairs yesterday, and they’ve said it’s a combination of the rains we’ve received in weeks past that cause the road to buckle.

Meanwhile in New Madrid County, the heat caused the road there to buckle as well. The Missouri Department of Transportation has worked on the area the past few days