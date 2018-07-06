I-55 reduced to one lane at the 97 mile marker during 180-wheeler

The Cape Girardeau Police Department tells KZIM KSIM the 97 mile marker on Northbound Interstate 55 has been reduced to one lane as crews investigate a collision there involving an 18-wheeler.

Towing crews are currently responding to the scene to remove the 18-wheeler.

Eventually both lanes of Interstate 55 will be closed as clean-up continues.

There will be some congestion as the vehicle is removed.

The crash is one mile north of Route K.