I-55 reduced to one lane at the 97 mile marker during 180-wheeler
The Cape Girardeau Police Department tells KZIM KSIM the 97 mile marker on Northbound Interstate 55 has been reduced to one lane as crews investigate a collision there involving an 18-wheeler.
Towing crews are currently responding to the scene to remove the 18-wheeler.
Eventually both lanes of Interstate 55 will be closed as clean-up continues.
There will be some congestion as the vehicle is removed.
The crash is one mile north of Route K.