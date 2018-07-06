Missouri Arts Council releases its 2019 budget, part goes to Southeast Missouri Arts Council
The Southeast Missourian reports the Missouri Arts Council has released its 2019 budget.
They’ve provide a percentage of that to the Southeast Missouri Arts Council, but that amount hasn’t been named.
21 percent of the local council’s budget is from the state arts council.
Lately, the SEMO Arts Council has offered new programs using similar events such as movie nights.
Other projects include the renovation of their location’s second floor.