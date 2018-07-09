House fire starts in Uniontown home

A house fire broke out Saturday near to Uniontown on Highway 61.

Nobody was in the home at the time. Firefighters in Perry County got a call from the owners after someone nearby had noticed the smoke and told them about it.

Authorities say it looks like the fire started with an electrical issue.

The fire departments of Perry County, East Perry County, Frohna-Altenburg, and Beihle worked on the fire.

Highway 61 had to be closed as crews worked to clean-up. It was re-opened later.