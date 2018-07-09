Man arrested for leaving dog in car in Marble Hill

A man was arrested in Marble Hill Friday on accusations he left a dog in his vehicle for more than one hour.

29-year-old Sheldon Wren was taken into custody for leaving a 6-month-old puppy alone in the car. The puppy was found to have a small wound on his head.

Police spotted Wren going to his car, and he said it was his service dog.

A warrant had been issued in Cape Girardeau for his arrest because he allegedly had been driving without a license.