Chillicothe to break bread with community during first-ever MO Sliced Bread Day

Ninety years ago Saturday, the Chillicothe Baking Company became the first commercial bakery to have bread cut into even slices by a machine. Pamela Klingerman with the town’s Grand River Historical Society Museum says the northwest Missouri community is holding its Missouri Sliced Bread Day event today to celebrate the milestone.

Activities included a bread baking contest, “The Greatest Parade Since Sliced Bread” and the Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass festival.