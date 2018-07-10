Franklin County man convicted for murdering his wife wants a second trial

A man convicted of murdering his wife in Franklin County now wants to be retried for the crime.

Brian Pheasant was found guilty during his May trial.

During that time, he confessed to shooting his wife two times. At that time he said it had been an accident.

He had said was making a suicide attempt when the gun malfunctioned.

Pheasant had bought the gun a couple days before the incident, prosecutors say. In that time, he learned his wife was having an affair.

He’s scheduled for sentencing on July 27th. He’s requested a new trial.