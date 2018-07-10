Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for your help voting for them in “America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking part in the American Association of State Troopers’ “2018 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest” and invites the public to vote for the MSHP’s cruiser. The 2018 MSHP submission features a marked patrol vehicle with Missouri’s Capitol in the background. The photo was taken in May, when the Capitol dome was highlighted in blue to honor Missouri’s fallen officers.

The contest runs from July 16 through July 23, with results being posted on July 24.

Voting is only possible through the AAST Facebook page found via this link: https://www.facebook.com/StateTroopers/

After arriving at the AAST Facebook page, you’ll see a post about the competition.

Look for the photo of the Missouri State Highway Patrol vehicle and then ‘like’ the photo.

The state police agencies are listed alphabetically, so scroll down to find the MSHP. Commenting is nice, but only ‘likes’ on the Missouri State Highway Patrol photo count for the competition.