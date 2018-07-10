New Missouri law allows counties more options to collect 911 fees

Among the numerous bills Republican Governor Mike Parson has signed while traveling the state in the past week was one impacting 911 service. It lets counties collect fees on cell phones. Zim Schwartze with the Springfield Greene County 911 Department says that financing varies across the state for the service.

Missouri is currently the only state not collecting fees on wireless devices to help finance 911 operations, even though the overwhelming majority of 911 calls are made on cell phones.