State of Missouri brought in more revenue than expected last fiscal year

Missouri brought in more revenue during the last fiscal year, an increase of 5 percent.

The growth was more than expected from the previous year.

The last fiscal period ran from July of 2017 to the end of June.

Legislators had based their budget on an expected 4.2 percent growth, but over time reduced that estimate to around 1.9 percent.

Sales tax collections grew 2.3 percent while individual income tax brought in an extra 5.6 percent.

Corporate income taxes rose percent.