State Treasurer Eric Schmitt visits Cape Girardeau

The State Treasurer paid a visit to Cape Girardeau yesterday.

Treasurer Eric Schmitt spoke to members of the community about Missouri FIRST loans, and he said the state has $720 million worth of loan money available.

$12 million has been invested in Cape Girardeau through the Missouri FIRST program.

It’s targeted at locally based organizations such as agriculture, small businesses, and local government. Its focus is to help expand the economy and help to produce more jobs.

The program started this year when Schmitt worked to make the process easier for applicants.

You can learn more about the initiative at www.MOFIRST.mo.gov.