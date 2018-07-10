Tuesday, July 10th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A 93-year-old Florida woman woke up to a terrifying sight after police said a naked man broke into her home while she was sleeping. The woman said, “he was naked. I screamed and he hollered, and then he ran out.”

Officers with the Edgewater Police Department said Shawn Plotts allegedly broke into the woman’s home and ransacked it. Her belongings were scattered everywhere, along with broken glass in the kitchen. Even her TV was taken off of the wall.

Officers found a screen on the ground near the back door of her home, which they believe was how Plotts allegedly entered the home. Police said they found Plotts walking nearby. When they approached him, they said they found the woman’s license, car keys, and her credit cards in his pockets.

Investigators also said they found his footprints in her home, along with an empty candy wrapper and chocolate smudges on her phone. Plotts was arrested on multiple charges.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A registered sex offender exposed himself in a Vacaville, California Chili’s on Friday, but police said an alert citizen and restaurant employees aided in his quick arrest.

55-year-old Charles Jenkins from Florida was allegedly exposing himself on purpose to citizens in the area of Chili’s, Bj’s, and Rock and Brews. Police said Jenkins was seated at the bar in Chili’s when a citizen noticed Jenkin’s behavior and confronted him.

Jenkins allegedly attempted to flee on foot toward BJ’s and Rock and Brews. Police said the citizen followed Jenkins and stayed on the line with dispatch, providing “valuable updates” as officers responded.

Officers said they contacted Jenkins in the restroom and placed him under arrest. Officers also found that Jenkins is currently registered as a sex offender in Oregon and was registered in another state as well. Jenkins was booked into the Solano County Jail on multiple charges of Indecent Exposure.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

West Virginia police arrested a Georgia man they said pulled a knife on a missionary group in church after he was asked to silence his cellphone.

A criminal complaint shows 26-year-old Bernard B. Edmond of Decatur, Georgia, is charged in Wednesday’s incident at Nehemiah Baptist Church in Cool Ridge. Witnesses told police Edmond flipped tables, threw chairs, and chased others with the knife.

The complaint says some church members barricaded themselves in a back room and others lured Edmond outside, where officers found him holding the knife and restrained him with a stun gun. Edmond is charged with brandishing, threatening terrorist acts, and assaulting an officer. He’s in jail on a $50,000 bond.