Two Illinois natives seriously injured in Pemiscot County crash

Two people from Illinois were badly hurt over the weekend when they were involved in a one-vehicle accident in Pemiscot County.

It happened in Caruthersville at 8:10 Sunday morning when the motorhome 82-year-old Melvin and 66-year-old Catherine Hogan drove off the left side of Interstate 55, overcorrected, and then drove over the right side and overturned.

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded.

They’re both natives of the city of Country Club Hills.

Catherine had been driving, both are in serious condition. She was flown to Region One Health Center in Memphis.

Melvin was taken by ambulance to the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital.