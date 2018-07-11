Governor Parson to Meet with Rural Missouri Mayors Today

Mayors from across rural Missouri will meet today (Wednesday) with Governor Mike Parson in Odessa to discuss numerous topics, including transportation funding and prevailing wage issues. Odessa Mayor Adam Couch says transportation is one of the biggest issues facing Odessa, which sits on I-70 east of Kansas City:

Mayor Couch tells Missourinet he supports the ten-cent gasoline tax increase that will appear on the November statewide ballot. If approved, it would be phased in over four years at two-point-five cents annually. Missouri’s fuel tax hasn’t been increased since 1996.