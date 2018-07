The Southeast Missourian reports Dexter Bar-B-Que in Jackson will be taking a short move… it’ll be getting a new location between Taco Bell and First Midwest Bank on Jackson Boulevard.

It’s expected the new location will open at the beginning of next year.

The owner Bruce Vancil says the new spot will offer more space, which the current area that they rent doesn’t have enough of.

The new spot was being imaged yesterday.