Missouri Governor Parson Reacts to Judge’s Ruling on Appointment Authority 7/12

Governor Mike Parson is praising a Cole County judge’s decision to dismiss the Missouri Democratic Party’s lawsuit against the governor and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. The lawsuit alleged that the governor does not have authority to appoint a lieutenant governor. Governor Parson addressed the ruling with Capitol reporters last night in Jefferson City:

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem issued a nine-page ruling, which says the plaintiffs lack authority to try to remove the lieutenant governor by litigation. The lawsuit was filed by the Democratic Party, with lead plaintiff Darrell Cope, a World War Two veteran from Hartville. Their attorney, Matthew Vianello, has issued a statement to Missourinet, which reads: “My clients are disappointed in the court’s decision and we are exploring our options for appeal.”