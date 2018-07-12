Missouri Governor Parson to Sign Haahr Tax Bill on Thursday

The governor is scheduled to sign tax cut legislation into law today (Thursday) in Springfield. Brian Hauswirth has our report:

Missouri Governor Mike Parson plans to sign the bill at 12:30 this (Thursday) afternoon at Hartman and Company Shop in Springfield. House Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr of Springfield is the bill sponsor. Under the bill, Missouri’s highest personal income tax rate will be reduced from five-point-nine to five-point-five percent, with “each cut becoming effective if net general revenue collections meet a certain trigger.” Haahr’s original bill called for a reduction to five percent.