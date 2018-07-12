Pemiscot County crash with semi and car containing six people results in fatality, serious injuries

A fatal Pemiscot County crash that happened at the intersection of Highway 412 and Highway Z is currently under investigation.

It happened yesterday evening, near to 7:55. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash, which involved a 2006 Freightliner Semi truck. It was driven by Stefan Naunchevski of Galveston Texas.

The second vehicle was a 2001 Coup De Ville, containing six people from Caruthersville. The driver of the car, 32-year-old Kerry Crosby, was seriously injured.

Other passengers, 26-year-old Tosha Ford and 1-year-old Jamal Guyton, were seriously injured. Crosby and Ford were taken to REGIONAL ONE HEALTH CARE IN MEMPHIS while Guyton and another child occupant were taken to a children’s hospital there.

The others (two one-year-olds) received moderate or minor injuries and were taken to hospitals in Hayti.

Their vehicle drove into the path of the truck, which collided with them and then ran off the road and overturned.

It’s not clear which of the occupant’s injuries were fatal.