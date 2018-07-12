Several fuel tanks catch fire in Bernie

A fire started on several fuel tanks at Bernie on the 4000 Block of County Road 779 at 2:20 yesterday afternoon.

A total of four fuel tanks had started to burn at Lowery Farms.

Several emergency teams arrived at the scene from around Stoddard County, including Bernie, Dexter and Puxico. Sikeston, Lilbourn, New Madrid, Advance and Scott County also responded.

A pop-off valve failed causing the fire once the power was turned off.

A few firefighters were taken off-duty for fear of heat exhaustion, given the humid conditions.