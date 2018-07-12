Thursday, July 12th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, a baby alligator was found in the back of a suspected burglar’s getaway car. On Sunday, sheriff’s deputies received a call about a man who was allegedly attempting to burglarize a white Ford pickup truck.

However, when the vehicle’s alarm went off, the man, later identified as 32-year-old Grant Belcher, jumped into a white Chevy Impala as a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Megan Forbes, drove away from the area.

The two were followed by a sheriff’s deputy as they drove onto the East River High School campus. Belcher and Forbes were arrested as authorities searched the car’s backseat. That’s when they found a baby alligator, with its mouth taped shut, placed in a trashcan.

According to Orange County jail records, Belcher was later charged with burglary of a conveyance, trespassing on school grounds, and alligator poaching. He is being held at the facility on bond.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police say a West Virginia man is accused of faking his own kidnapping in order to get money from his family. Monongalia County sheriff’s deputies arrested 24-year-old Preston Smith of Morgantown.

Deputies say Smith allegedly sent a text message and called his brother indicating he was being held at gunpoint and that a kidnapper was demanding $2,000 in order to release Smith.

Smith’s brother called the sheriff’s department, and deputies who responded to a convenience store found Smith without anyone holding him against his will. Smith was charged with conspiracy and was being held Monday on $10,000 bond in the Northern Regional Jail.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A senior citizen in Florida is facing serious criminal charges after he was caught on video allegedly trying to attack his neighbor with a tractor. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says 72-year-old Howell Morris got into an argument with Scott Lynch.

Lynch’s wife captured the property dispute on cellphone video before calling police. The cellphone video shows Morris climbing into his tractor and driving after a fleeing Lynch while screaming, “Run, fat [expletive]!”

Police arrested Morris and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, which is a third-degree felony. The tractor driver was released on bond the next day and has been ordered to stay away from his neighbors.