Two bodies were found south of East Prairie yesterday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

They were a man and woman’s body, found in a home, but the names and ages haven’t been revealed by police.

An investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control continues.

It’s not known what the cause of death was.

The two are believed to be related.

The autopsies will be going on today in Farmington.