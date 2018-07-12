Woman who helped escape from White County jail now sentenced

A woman who helped one of three men escape from the White County jail has now been sentenced.

28-year-old Grayville native Carly Schmittler will be spending four years in prison.

Schmittler confessed she had helped Justin Bray and brought him a vehicle after he broke out.

Bray was caught shortly after his escape. Two other men escaped with Bray on June 16th, they were caught just recently.

She had been charged with a felony charge of helping a felon escape and a misdemeanor of hiding a fugitive.

She pled guilty to the felony. The misdemeanor was dropped.