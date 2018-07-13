Former Scott City mayor to continue lawsuit against state representative, former mayor, and resident

The Southeast Missourian reports defendants are looking to get a lawsuit filed by former Scott City Mayor Ron Cummins Dismissed.

It’s filed against Rep. Holly Rehder, former Mayor Tim Porch, and Scott City native Cindi Brashear. There was a hearing yesterday in the Scott County Circuit Court.

Cummins’ attorney has been given time to provide a more detailed list of allegations at the next hearing, and the amended petition will be heard on August 23rd.

Cummins’ team accuses the three defendants of corruption, malfeasance of office, defamation and the inappropriate use public funds.

The suit says that Rehder shared unfavorable comments on Cummins with reporters, Porch illegally fired employees, and Brashear was working on a recall petition that contained false statements.