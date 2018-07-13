Friday, July 13th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

37-year-old Khaled Makhlouf of New Jersey has been arrested for allegedly speeding drunk in a school zone with a passenger on the roof of his BMW.

Khaled Makhlouf was taken into custody shortly before 4:00 a.m. in Hoboken after officers saw him allegedly driving too fast down Washington Street — with someone sitting on the hood of his car.

Cops pulled Makhlouf over and say they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle; the driver also allegedly had slurred speech, droopy eyes, and couldn’t complete a field sobriety test.

The person riding on the roof was identified as a 27-year-old friend of the driver who was issued a summons for disorderly conduct. Makhlouf was later released to his friend.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida man who admitted to having drugs on his person called 9-1-1 three times to ask lawmen for a ride. According to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the 27-year-old Freeport man called the 9-1-1 emergency line on three separate occasions requesting a ride home.

Dispatchers told the man to call the non-emergency line if he needed assistance, but the man began cursing and became belligerent. A deputy arrived at the man’s location and he was still on the line cursing at dispatchers.

He admitted to being the caller and was placed under arrest. The deputy patted him down and found 6 grams of marijuana and nine pills. The man told the deputy the pills were Xanax.

He was arrested and charged with misusing the 9-1-1 system, felony drug possession, and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A New Jersey school district has fired a high school teacher who is accused of sending inappropriate photos to a male student.

NJ.com reports the Ewing Township school superintendent confirmed Wednesday that the 25-year-old female teacher is no longer employed with the district.

The former Ewing High School teacher had been suspended and banned from school grounds since June. Authorities say the teacher sent “inappropriate photos and messages to the student via social media.”

She has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Officials have not said whether the boy was in any of her classes.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police in Texas are looking for a man who broke into an office while wearing underwear on his head. The suspect — donning a blue pair of boxer briefs on his head, but not enough to completely hide his face — burglarized Enchanted Rock and Landscape Supplies in Leander, roughly twenty-six miles northwest of Austin.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he searched through all the office drawers. The local police department posted surveillance video of the break-in to Facebook, in which the man is seen climbing through a window with what seems to be a flashlight in his mouth, before walking up to the security camera and apparently disabling it.

Authorities ask that if anyone recognizes the man, to contact the Leander Police Department at 512-528-2849, rather than identify him on social media.